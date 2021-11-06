CAA issues notice for international flights at full capacity

RAWALPINDI: The Civil Aviation Authority gave a notification to all aviators (NOTAM) on Thursday because of a choice of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to permit global flight tasks at full limit.

“Legislature of Pakistan is satisfied to permit 100% global traveler flight tasks to and from all air terminals with impact from November 10, 2021 at 0001 PST,” said the notification.

The NCOC had on Wednesday reported that inbound air travel would be permitted in Pakistan at full limit from November 10 attributable to a descending pattern in Covid-19 cases in the country.

As indicated by the NCOC choice, all travelers of over six years — local people or outsiders — should convey a pessimistic PCR test report directed inside the 72 hours preceding loading onto a trip for Pakistan.

Besides, Rapid Antigen Testing on landing in the air terminal for all inbound travelers has been abrogated, with the exception of individuals voyaging by means of non-stop departure from classification ‘C’ and high-hazard nations.

The high-hazard nations are: Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Germany, Iran, Philippines and Russia.

Nonetheless, inbound travel to Pakistan from classification ‘C’ nations is prohibited and just permitted on award of extraordinary authorisation by the NCOC’s exceptions board of trustees.

The nations set in classification ‘C’ are: Armenia, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Iraq, Mexico, Mongolia, Slovenia, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago and Ukraine.