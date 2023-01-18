By 2027, India could produce half of all iPhones

According to reports, as Apple continues to shift production out of China, half of all iPhones could be manufactured in India by 2027. In the past, Apple’s plant, which is the largest phone manufacturing point in the world, experienced significant losses as a result of the pandemic in China.

Apple is now spreading production of its products to other regions, like India, to ensure a better strategy for the coming years.

It is anticipated that India will produce 25% of the 2025 iPhones. By 2027, this will be followed by producing nearly half of all iPhones.

India currently ranks eighth among all suppliers, contributing approximately 2.27 percent to Apple’s total production.

Given how extensively Apple has worked in China over the years, the company will have to work harder to ensure comparable quality in the new region.