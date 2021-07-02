BSF spots dubious Pakistani robot in J&K’s Arnia area, fires a few rounds

The Border private security force (BSF) jawans noticed suspicious drone activity in the Arnia sector near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday following which they fired several rounds.

Altered BSF jawans opened fire after they noticed a drone near the International Border in Arnia sector in Jammu and Kashmir, press agency ANI reported.

“Due to the present firing, it returned immediately. it had been meant for completing surveillance of the world,” the BSF said.

This drone was spotted days after the Indian Air Force station in Jammu was attacked by two explosive-laden drones.

The NIA is now investigating the matter.