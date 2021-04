The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Friday that broadband subscriptions in the country had reached 100 million.

The PTA said there were fewer than 2m subscriptions in 2012, but after the introduction of 3G service the figure jumped to 16m in 2014 and now stood at 100m.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1616070/broadband-subscriptions-reach-100m-in-pakistan