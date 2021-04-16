Brilliant Rizwan named among Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year

Pakistan’s dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been named among Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year in the 2021 edition of the Wisden Almanack.

The right-hander averaged more than 40 across three Tests for Pakistan during their 1-0 series defeat to England and was also lauded for his brilliant wicketkeeping skills during the series.

Rizwan’s was an electrifying presence behind the stumps for Pakistan, pulling off arguably the take of the summer when he caught Ben Stokes high to his left during the First Test at Old Trafford. He also averaged 40 with the bat and was later confirmed as his country’s new vice-captain across all formats.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1618474/brilliant-rizwan-named-among-wisdens-five-cricketers-of-the-year