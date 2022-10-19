BJP Govt creates war-like situation in region by escalating civilian killings in IIOJK: APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, has advised that leaving the entire Kashmiri population at the mercy of one million Indian colors could lead to the eruption of a Russia- Ukraine like disastrous situation in South Asia.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement from Srinagar’s central jail deplored that fascist Modi governance had equipped Indian occupation colors with police powers to arrest, interrogate and register cases.

The APHC leader said that the BJP government has created a war- suchlike situation in the region by raising mercenary killings in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, in yet another act of brazen-faced terrorism, the Hindutva mugs supported by Indian army ransacked APHC head office, at Rajbagh in Srinagar, moment.

Hurriyat leaders and activists, civil society members and attorneys while condemning the act said that RSS- backed BJP governance intends to aggrandize collaborative disharmony in the home to defame the freedom movement, internationally.