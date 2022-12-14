Bill Gates recognises Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio, PM Shehbaz

The government’s commitment to eradicating all forms of polio in the country has been reaffirmed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Polio is a highly contagious disease brought on by a virus that infects the brain and spinal cord and damages brain and spinal cord cells. Those who survive the disease frequently suffer from paralysis or atrophied and twisted limbs.

During a telephone conversation with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), PM Shehbaz reiterated the commitment. According to the PM Office, the two discussed the ongoing public health and social sector programs supported by BMGF in Pakistan.

Polio most frequently influences kids younger than five however can hit any individual who isn’t inoculated.

The wild poliovirus is still endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan, but imported wild polio cases were found in Malawi and Mozambique in 2022.

The prime minister noted that there had been a pause in polio cases since September 2022, but he was concerned about the new cases that were reported in 2022 after a year without any cases.

The prime minister reiterated that the government was actively implementing the special emergency response plan and would continue to adapt and find ways to reach out to children in these difficult times in light of the recent flooding, which had adversely affected the ongoing polio vaccination efforts due to large-scale displacement and the destruction of healthcare infrastructure.

He also acknowledged the BMGF’s valuable assistance in eradicating polio and enhancing immunization, nutrition, and financial inclusion in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its fruitful partnership with the Foundation in all ongoing areas of cooperation was reiterated by the prime minister.

Gates was deeply saddened by the deaths caused by Pakistan’s recent flooding.

Additionally, he acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio and reiterated his Foundation’s ongoing support for Pakistan in ensuring that no child was at risk of paralysis as a result of the poliovirus.

Additionally, the BMGF’s support for a number of other government-led programs to combat stunting and malnutrition, essential vaccination services, the micropayment gateway RAAST, and the digitization of the National Savings Program were discussed.

Gates and the prime minister agreed to keep working together toward the same goals and in areas of cooperation.

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2bn to eradicate polio

In October, the Bill and Melinda Entryways Establishment promised to contribute $1.2 billion towards clearing out polio as wellbeing specialists off of around the world assembled for a highest point in Berlin.

“Polio elimination is attainable. “But the disease remains a threat as far as we have come,” Bill Gates stated in a statement released for the occasion.

The sum had to be given to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), a public-private partnership whose goal is to eradicate the disease by 2026.