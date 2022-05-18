Bilawal To Discuss Kashmir Issue With Blinken: Hina

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar yesterday said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will examine territorial matters and the Kashmir issue among different subjects with his American partner Antony Blinken.

Talking momentarily to the columnists here, Khar said Pakistan needed close binds with the US. She said FM Bilawal will take up every one of the issues of common interest with Antony Blinken.

She said the Foreign Minister will to partake, in a Ministerial gathering of Global Food Security Call for Action and the Security Council’s Open Debate on Maintenance of International Peace and Security – Conflict and Food Security.

Prior, Bilawal showed up in New York from a business flight. He was gotten by Ambassador Munir Akram Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and Ambassador Masood Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Aamir Khan, Consul General New York, Ayesha Ali and different officials from Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN and Embassy.