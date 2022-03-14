Bilawal seeks CJP, CEC intervention over no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD: Nominating the government’s decision to help its members from sharing in the National Assembly sitting during the vote on the no- confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan a violation of Composition 6 of the constitution, the opposition has asked the principal justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the principal election manager (CEC) to intermediate and insure the protection of lawgivers’ right to bounce.

“ I’ll appeal to the principal justice of the Supreme Court and the CEC. You must have heard the statements of the high minister. You must have seen the government’s tactics. I appeal to you that every member should be allowed to use his right to bounce and no bone should be allowed to stop them,” said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) president Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during a news conference then on Sunday.

“ This is a popular process. Don’t impact it by the use of force. This comes within the horizon of Composition 6,” said the PPP president while pertaining to the indigenous provision, which states that “ any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in latency, or attempts or conspires to vacate or lessen or suspend or hold in latency, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be shamefaced of high disloyalty”.

“ Composition 6 of our constitution is veritably clear and applies to every person who wishes to meddle with a indigenous process. When everyone can see that this man ( high minister) is trying to commit‘ apparel’and his representatives are publicizing that the votes of the members won’t be counted and police are forcefully shambling into Parliament Lodges to arrest honourable members, what communication is being transferred out?” asked Mr Bhutto-Zardari.

Addressing the principal judges of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court, he said if they couldn’t cover the voting rights of the members of congress also how could they cover the rights of an ordinary citizen.

PDM principal asks‘bureaucracy and establishment’not to observe PM; Shehbaz says it’s time for Imran to go home

The PPP president’s reflections came against the background of government ministers’ statements that the ruling party members would not attend the sitting on the cataclysmal day when the National Assembly would be advancing on the no- confidence resolution.

Before this week, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan told Dawn that the government had decided that no member of the government would attend the NA session when voting will be held on the no- confidence stir.

Violation of Constitution

PML-N information clerk Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that violation of the Constitution was an offence under Composition 6. She was of the view that false and unwarranted cases, intimidation and inhibition of access to congress also fell into the order of violation of the Constitution.

In another development, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked the country’s “ bureaucracy and establishment” not to observe the high minister since he’d lost the maturity of the National Assembly members. He gave a call to his party workers to stay for a final directive to march on the capital.

Adjoined by elderly party leaders, the PPP president said that it was a result of his party workers’three- time-long struggle that moment all the country’s popular forces were using popular means to challenge this “ undemocratic person”.

“ This is our right and a administrative tool. Just like it’s the common man’s right to go to the voting cell and cast their vote, it’s a parliamentarian’s right to bounce in the no- confidence,” he declared.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said Imran Khan was using vituperative language because he was scarifying and could easily see his defeat. “ Imran is an undemocratic man and doesn’t believe in republic, law or justice. He believes in a fixed match and only knows how to carriage the choices. The high minister isn’t trying to win the no- confidence but wants to do apparel. We’ll not let this defeated man carriage anything. The people of the country won’t let him carriage anything,” he said.

The PPP president said no bone should be stopped from casting vote, whether they belonged to the opposition or the storeroom benches. “ There’s an ongoing conspiracy to deprive the members of congress of their right. We’ll not tolerate this. We appeal to every single popular existent who has sworn an pledge to cover the Constitution of Pakistan to insure that the indigenous process is followed,” he said, adding “ We can not run this country on the rule of the jungle. There has to be a law of the land.”

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said this no- confidence wasn’t only against Imran Khan but also against the prevailing profitable extremity and “ the polarised lawlessness we’re headed towards as a society, caused by Imran Khan”.

Responding to a question, he said they wanted to head towards free and fair choices after the no- confidence as they wanted to produce an terrain in which the representatives of the people sat together and transparent choices were held so that a government that had the accreditation of the people was formed.

The PPP president also requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to advertise its decision in the foreign backing case against the ruling PTI. He asked the media not to give attention to the statements coming from a hopeless man, adding that “ no high minister in the history of Pakistan has ever been so hopeless, who feels compelled to abuse everyone”.

“ We’d like to ask the PM who he nominated‘ carnal’in his speech. The high minister’s hopeless sweats won’t be successful,” he declared.

In response to a question, he claimed that their meetings with the “ former abettors” of the government had exceeded prospects. “ We believe in republic and are confident as well as happy to see that our opponent is so upset. We’re preparing for a palm,” he said.

The PPP president said they had had issues with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) but both the political parties were of the view that “ we have a better chance of perfecting people’s lives if we work together”. “ We don’t need to agree on every issue but there’s compass for common ground to be reached,” he added.

Before, speaking at a news conference, PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar and Faisal Karim Kundi took the speaker to task over his “ prejudiced conduct”, stating that they didn’t have trust in him presently.

When asked if the PPP would approach the Supreme Court for the interpretation of Composition 163-A of the Constitution regarding disqualification of a member on bottom- crossing, Ms Rehman said the PPP always believed that the matters of congress should be settled in congress.

‘It’s time for Imran to go home’

PML-N chairman and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement that it was time for Imran Khan to go home. He lashed out at the government’s profitable and foreign programs.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists in his birthplace Dera Ismail Khan, PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked PM Khan to complete his 172 people ( lawgivers) in congress, rather of gathering one million people in Islamabad. Maulana Fazl, who’s also principal of his own body of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, said the bubble of the government had burst and now the establishment wasn’t bound to observe the orders of Imran Khan’s government.

Meanwhile, PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting of the party’s administrative group on Sunday night.

According to Marriyum Aurangzeb, the meeting was attended by all the 84 MNAs of the party. The party members, she said, had authorised Mr Sharif to make opinions regarding the no- confidence resolution. Mr Sharif will host a meeting of the common opposition on Monday ( moment).

PPP Assemblyman Raza Rabbani in a statement questioned the speaker’s silence on the arrest of MNAs and police raid on Parliament Lodges. He said it was the responsibility of the speaker to insure that every member had unchecked access to the house to perform his administrative duties, including casting of a vote, being one of the most spooked. He said the speaker must clarify his position to all the members and people of Pakistan.

