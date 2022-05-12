Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rakes up Kashmir issue

A day after the Pakistani political foundation expressed a desire for peace by selecting a ‘Priest Trade’ in its High Commission, Islamabad motioned on Wednesday that Kashmir would stay the center issue of friction with the recently designated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari composing a letter to the UN featuring the Kashmir issue.

The letter addressed to the President of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General was sent on May 10. It illuminates them, specifically, of India’s supposed endeavor to do segment changes in J&K, said the Pakistan Foreign Office in a proclamation. “These unlawful measures comprise egregious infringement of worldwide regulation,” he composed.