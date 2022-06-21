‘Biden administration provides military and financial support to Israel,’ says Palestinian

A senior Palestinian authority said on Sunday that US President Joe Biden follows similar strategy as his ancestors while managing the Palestinian reason, Xinhua revealed.

Salleh Ra’fat, an individual from the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) chief council, said that Israel proceeds with its actions against Palestinians.

He expressed that notwithstanding the attacks by Israeli pioneers, who are given assurance by the Israeli armed force, Israel proceeds with its infringement in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

“Very much like the ancestors, the Biden organization offers military and monetary help to Israel, and furthermore gives it political help and assurance in the UN and other global gatherings,” He told Voice of Palestine.

Salleh said that Biden didn’t carry out any of his commitments with respect to Palestine.

He expressed that there ought to be a worldwide meeting where “significant nations take part to execute the UN goals that lead to the foundation of a Palestinian state on the 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.”