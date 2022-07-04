Virat Kohli’s Over-The-Top Celebrations At Ben Stokes Dismissal

Jonny Bairstow drove England’s fightback with a counter-going after unbeaten 91 to direct the hosts to 200-6 in answer to India’s 416 on day three of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Ben Stokes was dropped two times in the first part of the day meeting however the England skipper couldn’t profit by the respites and left for 25.

An on-field fight with India’s Virat Kohli seemed to start up Bairstow who enlisted his fourth back to back Test fifty and stayed on track for his third 100 years in four innings.

Sam Billings was on seven when downpour constrained early lunch with England still 216 behind.

India seamer Mohammed Shami again bowled with determined aggression however delighted in little achievement.

Stirs up, on 18, came moving down the track to Shami however miscued the ball and Shardul Thakur dropped the skier at cover a lot to the bowler’s disappointment.

Thakur experienced Shami’s distress when Bumrah dropped a sitter at mid-off to give Stokes one more let-off.

Bumrah promptly vindicated himself, notwithstanding, by taking a staggering jumping get when Stokes rehashed the carefree shot to Thakur’s next conveyance.

Bairstow wouldn’t withdraw into his shell and kept on going after the bowlers as he did in the home series against New Zealand last month.

The best representation of his eminent touch was the point at which he pulled Mohammed Siraj from outside the off-stump for the first of his two sixes.

Bairstow was decreed lbw to Thakur on 81 yet the batsman evaluated the choice and replays affirmed an edge before the ball hit his cushion.

India are 2-1 up in the series which couldn’t be finished last year following Covid-19 cases in the India camp in front of the last match at Old Trafford.