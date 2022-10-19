BCCI decides against touring Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

KARACHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India( BCCI) has decided against traveling Pakistan for coming time’s Asia Cup.

The decision was taken during BCCI’s Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, according to Cricbuzz.

The report also added that BCCI’ll contend on a neutral venue for the event.

“Neutral venue for Asia Cup isn’t unknown and we’ve decided that we won’t travel to Pakistan,” Jay Shah, the clerk of the BCCI and also the chairman of the ACC, said. “I’ve decided that we will play at a neutral venue.”

The Asia Cup in 2023 will be a 50- over event as it’ll be used to prepare for the ODI World Cup in India coming time.

India haven’t voyaged Pakistan since 2008 due to simulated relations between the two countries.

The last bilateral series between thearch-rivals took place in 2012, when Pakistan voyaged India for limited- overs matches.

Over the once many times, the two countries have only faced each other in ICC and ACC events.