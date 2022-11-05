Baseless allegations against senior army officer absolutely unacceptable, military tells Imran

Responding to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations that three people, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a major of the Pakistan Army, were involved in conniving his assassination, the country’s military rejected the statement as “unwarranted.”

According to a press release by theInter-Services Public Relations(ISPR), the “unwarranted and reckless allegations by president PTI against the institution and particularly a elderly army officer are absolutely inferior and uncalled for.”

In the statement, the service’s media sect said that the Pakistan army prides itself on being an extremely professional and well- chastened organisation with a robust and largely effective internal responsibility system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed labor force.

“Still, if the honour, safety and prestige of its rank and train are being spoiled by vested interests through frivolous allegations, the institution will guard its officers and dogfaces no matter what.”

It added that the unwarranted allegations hurled at the institution/officers moment(by Imran Khan) are largely tragic and explosively condemned. No bone will be allowed to defame the institution or its dogfaces with immunity.

“Keeping this in view, the government of Pakistan has been requested to probe the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for vilification and false allegations against the institution and its officers without any substantiation whatsoever,” the statement added.

In a televised address from the sanitarium, Khan maintained that he’d formerly learned about the brewing peril and had entered information that there was a plan in place to kill him “nearly between Wazirabad and Gujrat”.

“Three people — including Rana Sanaullah, Shehbaz Sharif, and a major in the army — made a plan to bump off me after they saw that the number of people in my long march was exponentially adding,” Khan asserted.

He also prompted his followers and party members to continue carrying a kick against the forenamed individualities.

“Continue your kick against these three individualities until they step down from their posts,” Khan said.