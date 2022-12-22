WASHINGTON: The Afghan Taliban have been informed, according to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday, that Pakistan’s red line is the TTP, and that Islamabad’s relationship with Kabul will be impacted if the terrorist organization is not controlled.

Bilawal Bhutto stated, in an interview with the media at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, “We will not ignore if we found out that Taliban are not stopping TTP.”

As the Bannu hostage crisis shocked the nation, the country’s security forces have been put on high alert as a result of the rising number of terror attacks. During the current year, various attacks on the police force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the deaths of over 120 police officers and the injuries of over 125 others.

The top Pakistani representative is in the US where he held gatherings during which he met with the UN boss, led a G77 meeting and talked at Atlantic Chamber in Washington.

Bilawal stated that Pakistan would provide assistance if the Taliban carried out operations against the extremists, expressing his concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country as a result of the growing number of TTP attacks from Afghan soil.

He stated that there was no new agreement regarding anti-terrorism cooperation with the United States.

We urge the release of frozen funds not for the Taliban but for the Afghan people. Bilawal stated, “They [Taliban] promised to take action against extremist groups with the US and the world.”

The foreign minister stated in response to a question that Pakistan must sell the building in Washington because of its poor condition.

It has a lot of expenses, including taxes. However, I do not support selling the New York hotel.

Bilawal, when gotten some information about decisions in Pakistan, said that surveys will be hung on time and Imran Khan believes that early races should find support in the gear.

The foreign minister stated that institutions adhered to their constitutional duties, but that some politicians were inciting hatred and creating the impression that political differences were antagonistic.