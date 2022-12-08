Bangladesh won the ODI series against India in a nail-biter

DHAKA: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, an all-rounder for Bangladesh, took two wickets and scored an unbeaten 100 from 83 balls as his team defeated India by five runs in their second one-day international on Wednesday in Mirpur, securing a 2-0 series victory with one game remaining.

Pursuing 272 to win, India got off to a disheartening beginning losing openers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan right on time before half-hundreds of years by Shreyas Iyer (82) and Axar Patel (56) got them in the groove again.

However, India’s middle order collapsed, and they finished on 266-9 in their run chase.

After undergoing a scan for a left thumb injury he sustained when he dropped Anamul Haque in the second over of Bangladesh’s innings, Indian captain Rohit Sharma (51 not out) batted at number nine, and he rode his luck to bring India close.

He played through the pain and was twice dropped. In his 28-ball knock, he hit big sixes off Ebadot Hossain and Mahmudullah to leave India needing 20 off the final over and then 12 from the last two balls, but he couldn’t get his team over the line.

We fought hard till the end, but it was Bangladesh who won the 2nd ODI by 5 runs and clinch the series 2-0. Scorecard – https://t.co/e77TiXcHlu #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/yjD9hu8m7I — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

Before the hosts struck back, Bangladesh, who also defeated India by one wicket in the first ODI, were in trouble at 69-6 after choosing to bat first. Washington Sundar (3-37) and Mohammed Siraj (2-73) ripped through the top order.

As India eased off, Mehidy and Mahmudullah (77) put together a 148-run stand for the seventh wicket. The 25-year-old scored his century with the final ball of the innings, putting Bangladesh on 271-7.

Before playing two Tests, the teams will play their final match on Saturday in Chattogram.