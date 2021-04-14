Tens of thousands of people scrambled to get the last trains, buses and ferries out of Dhaka on Tuesday before a nationwide transport shutdown to halt the spread of coronavirus took hold.

With new cases and deaths hitting record numbers, Bangladesh’s government has ordered all offices and shops to close for eight days from 6am on Wednesday.

The country will become virtually cut off with all international flights halted, and domestic transport curtailed.

Many in the capital of 20 million desperately sought any vehicle to get them back to home villages and towns, with taxi and bus fares quickly rising. Crowds besieged the main bus stations of the city, despite most inter-city routes having stopped on April 5 after officials imposed fresh restrictions.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1618157/bangladesh-virus-shutdown-triggers-exodus-from-capital