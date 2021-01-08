Pakistan on Thursday asked Bangladesh to use the Tripartite Agreement of 1974 to address outstanding issues in the bilateral relationship.
Pakistani High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui during a meeting with Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam handed over to the latter a copy of the Tripartite Agreement of 1974, according to a statement issued by the Pakistani mission in Bangladesh.
It has been Pakistan’s longstanding position that the tripartite agreement signed by the then foreign ministers of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan for repatriation of war prisoners had meant closure of the past.