Search
PKKH.tv
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina shakes hand with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the Hazrat Shahjalal International airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, June 6, 2015. Modi is on a two-day official visit to Bangladesh. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

Bangladesh teen detained for ‘offensive music video’ mocking Hasina, Modi

0
By on Region

A teenager has been detained under Bangladesh’s harsh internet laws for making a music video mocking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, police said on Thursday.

Rabiul Islam, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in a northern town after a pro-government youth leader filed a complaint under the law, local police chief Abdullah Al-Mamun said.

“He made an offensive music video using photos of Bangladeshi and Indian prime ministers and posted it on his Facebook timeline,” Al-Mamun said.

His arrest comes days after the country was rocked by deadly protests against Modi’s visit, mostly led by Islamists, in which at least 13 protesters died.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1615964/bangladesh-teen-detained-for-offensive-music-video-mocking-hasina-modi

Tags: |
Avatar

Related Stories

Leave A Reply