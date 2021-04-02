A teenager has been detained under Bangladesh’s harsh internet laws for making a music video mocking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, police said on Thursday.

Rabiul Islam, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in a northern town after a pro-government youth leader filed a complaint under the law, local police chief Abdullah Al-Mamun said.

“He made an offensive music video using photos of Bangladeshi and Indian prime ministers and posted it on his Facebook timeline,” Al-Mamun said.

His arrest comes days after the country was rocked by deadly protests against Modi’s visit, mostly led by Islamists, in which at least 13 protesters died.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1615964/bangladesh-teen-detained-for-offensive-music-video-mocking-hasina-modi