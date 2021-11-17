Bangladesh rest Mushfiqur Rahim for Pakistan Twenty20s

DHAKA: Bangladesh will rest batsman Mushfiqur Rahim for the three-match Twenty20 worldwide series against Pakistan beginning in Dhaka on Friday.

Mushfiqur was enduring an onslaught for his less than impressive execution in the new Twenty20 World Cup, having scored only one 50 years in eight matches.

Bangladesh had a grim competition, where they lost to Scotland in the qualifiers and neglected to dominate a solitary match in the Super-12 stage.

They had to make something like six changes to the crew for the impending series, with all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin precluded because of injury.

Batsmen Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar have been dropped for the series against the World Cup semi-finalists, just as quick bowler Rubel Hossain.

Those reviewed to the side incorporate batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto and leg spinner Aminul Islam Biplob.

There were likewise lady T20 call-ups for Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper Akbar Ali — a wicketkeeper — batsmen Saif Hassan and Yasir Ali Chowdhury, and speed bowler Shohidul Islam.

Mahmudullah Riyad was held as skipper notwithstanding the helpless World Cup execution.

The second and third Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh will be hung on November 20 and 22 in Dhaka.

The matches will be day-night games, with fans getting back to the display in Bangladesh interestingly since March 2020.

Pakistan will likewise play two Test matches during their visit to Bangladesh.

Squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (chief), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Shohidul Islam, Akbar Ali.