Bangladesh pick uncapped Mahmudul, Raja for first Pakistan Test

DHAKA: Bangladesh has called up uncapped team Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Rejaur Rahman Raja for the primary Test against Pakistan in Chittagong that beginnings on Friday.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is likewise remembered for the crew however needs to have his wellness surveyed.

“We will clearly need to sit back and watch assuming Shakib makes it for the primary test yet the players who are in the crew have been the most reliable entertainers for us in tests and their quality can have an effect,” boss selector Minhajul Abedin said on Monday.

Experienced opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has quit the series because of injury.

The two newbies advanced into the crew dependent on their exhibitions in the more extended type of the game, as per Abedin.

Batsman Mahmudul, 21, has made a promising beginning to his top notch vocation with two hundreds in the National Cricket League while medium-pacer Raja, 22, gotten 33 wickets in 10 top of the line matches.

“It is still early days for him yet Mahmudul has showed great demeanor for the more extended form,” Abedin said.

“He is additionally an in-structure batsman. With injury worries to Taskin [Ahmed] and Shoriful [Islam], we expected to keep our speed bowling choices open and Raja got approval. We have been observing his exhibitions in top of the line rivalries. He is solid and fiery and has a talent for taking wickets.”

The subsequent Test is in Dhaka from Dec. 4-8.

Bangladesh squad for first Test: Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed Rahi, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shakib Al Hasan.