Bangladesh orders 191 ‘anti-state’ news sites blocked

DHAKA: Concerns about Bangladesh’s media freedom have been stoked by the government’s order to shut down 191 websites that it says publish “anti-state news.”

The government has instructed the telecoms regulator to close the domains in response to “reports from intelligence agencies,” Information Minister Hasan Mahmud told parliament on Monday. He said the unnamed sites were “conducting activities that spread confusion among the public.”

Campaigners and foreign governments, including the United States, have been concerned about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s efforts to silence criticism for a long time.

Particular concern has been raised by Bangladesh’s draconian Digital Security Act, which has led to hundreds of arrests since 2018.

Faruq Faisel, regional director of media rights watchdog ARTICLE 19 South Asia, stated, “The government shouldn’t try to control the flow of the internet.”

The country’s freedom of speech will be harmed by the move to block news sites. He stated, “It will make it easier to spread misinformation and disinformation.”

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the secretary general of the United Nations, stated that freedom of expression “needs to be protected” when asked about the order to block websites. He stated at a regular briefing in New York that journalists “have a right to be able to operate their news sites freely and openly, and we want to see positive movement in that direction.”

Bangladesh was ranked 162 on the Reporters Without Borders 2022 World Press Freedom Index, which was lower than Russia (155) and Afghanistan (156).