Ban on indoor weddings, dining lifted as Sindh eases Covid curbs

KARACHI: After one month, the Sindh government on Tuesday lifted the ban on all types of indoor events in Karachi allowing vaccinated people to attend weddings or dining in restaurants after Covid-19 cases showed a decreasing trend across the province, particularly in the metropolis.

The decision to this effect was notified by the provincial home department after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in the cities reporting less than 10 per cent positivity rate.

As per the order, the indoor gatherings, including weddings and related functions, were allowed with a limit of 500 fully vaccinated individuals. However, there will be no limit for outdoor gatherings/ceremonies.

Indoor and outdoor dining is allowed for fully vaccinated.

Only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to attend indoor, outdoor events; 15 die of Covid overnight

Similarly, indoor gyms, sports, cinemas, amusement parks and shrines were allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals only. Takeaway and drive-through facilities of food items would remain open throughout the week.

All sports activities are also allowed for fully vaccinated people.

In public transport, 80pc occupancy of fully vaccinated people was allowed, and the passengers would have to wear masks throughout the journey.

All education institution would also remain open with strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

There will be no restriction on business timings with 100pc attendance.

According to the order, management of gatherings, restaurants, eateries, gyms, cinemas, amusement parks and shrines would have to ensure entry of only vaccinated individuals and implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs.

However, ban on meal and beverages serving during public transport and in-flight journey for domestic travel will continue till Feb 28.

It further said that a team of officers of administration along with the representatives of respective departments, duly authorised by deputy commissioners or secretaries concerned, shall check the place any time for compliance of directions issued by the government.

Deputy commissioner, additional DCs, ACs, mukhtiarkars, authorised officers of the respective department, office in charge of the police station as well as law enforcement personnel not below the rank of inspector or equivalent were empowered under Section 3 (1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 to take any legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Further legal action can also be taken under relevant labour, industrial, motor vehicle and other applicable laws, the order said.

Earlier on Jan 19, the provincial government in compliance with the decisions of the NCOC banned all types of indoor gatherings, including weddings, dining, with effect from Jan 24 in Karachi and Hyderabad.

On-campus classes for children under 12 were also ordered to be held in alternatives days in schools of Karachi and Hyderabad with 50pc attendance.

15 die overnight in Sindh

As many as 15 more patients of Covid-19 died overnight and 417 new cases emerged in the province, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

The death rate stood and the infection detection rate stood at 1.4pc and 3.8pc, respectively.

Out of 417 new cases, 113 have been detected from Karachi, including 42 from South, 41 East, 19 Korangi, five Malir, four Central and two from West.

Source: Dawn