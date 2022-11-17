DOHA: Gareth Bale has declared himself 100 per cent fit for the World Cup in Qatar as Wales prepare for their first appearance at the tests in 64 times.

The 33- time-old has played just half an hour of football since completing his first 90 twinkles for further than a time in Wales’ Nati­ons League defeat to Poland in September.

Bale revealed he wasn’t completely fit after coming off the bench to score a pivotal late thing in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final triumph over Philadelphia Union on Nov 5.

But the former Real Madrid forward said he was “100 per cent fit and ready to go” ahead of Wales ’ departure to Qatar on Tuesday.

Asked if he could play three 90- nanosecond games against the United States, Iran and England in nine days, Bale replied “ Yeah, no problem.

I ’m completely fit and re ady togo.However, I ’ll play three 90s, If I need to play three 90s.

“It’s been delicate, mentally further than anything. I guess for everybody, the last three or four weeks, it’s been delicate, indeed hea­ring stories of players going down and knowing they ’re going to miss the World Cup.”

Rob Page’s men launch their crusade against the USA on November 21 before playing Iran four days latterly.

They will complete their group institutions against England on November 29.

“ On paper we’ve the hardest group in the World Cup(the only one with all four sides in the top 20 of the FIFA rankings) and we ’re just doing the stylish planning possible to give us the stylish chance of winning, ” he said.