After climbing to the top of the ICC’s men’s One-day International (ODI) batting rankings, Babar Azam has now his eyes set on doing the same in Test cricket.

Babar followed in the footsteps of Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, and Mohammad Yousuf on Wednesday as he became the fourth player from Pakistan to sit atop the ODI batting rankings “This is another milestone in my career, which will now require even more hard work and absolute consistency with the bat in order for me to hold on to the ranking for an extended period of time,” Babar said.

Having previously been the top batter on the ICC men’s T20 International rankings, the one format Babar has not yet reached the summit of is Test cricket. Currently sixth on the Test batting rankings, he hopes to change that as soon as possible.

“I feel privileged and honored to have joined the company of stalwarts like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, and Mohammad Yousuf, who will always be the shining stars of Pakistan cricket,” he said. “I have also previously topped the T20I rankings, but the ultimate ambition and goal are to lead the Test rankings, which are the real testament and reward to a batsman’s caliber, reputation, and skills.”

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1618475/babar-sets-sights-on-reaching-test-summit