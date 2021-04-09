Babar hails Pakistan’s rare series triumph in SA

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hailed a rare series win by his team in South Africa after they defeated the hosts by 28 runs in the third and final One-day International in Centurion on Wednesday.

But he said Pakistan wanted to continue winning when they go into the four-match T20 series starting in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“It’s a confidence game and we gained a lot of confidence,” he said. “We will take that and try and win the T20 series.”

South Africa, stripped of five key players because of IPL, suffered two further blows when key batsman Rassie van der Dussen had to withdraw before the match with a quad injury, while captain Temba Bavuma appeared to suffer a hamstring injury, which could put his participation in the T20 series in doubt.

