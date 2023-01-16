Babar deserves ‘some more time’ as Pakistan captain: Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin, a great Indian cricketer, said on Sunday that he was behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam and that the under-fire captain deserved more time at the helm.

After the home team lost to New Zealand, Azam’s position as captain was in jeopardy, and there was talk that he might be replaced by Shan Masood.

Azharuddin exclusively told Dawn.com that Azam has only been in charge of the national team for a year and a half while he was on the sidelines of the International T20 league in the United Arab Emirates.

Azharuddin support Babar Azamhttps://t.co/IWAyOIVOGI — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) January 14, 2023

Additionally, he offered some guidance to the elegant batter.

“Slogging is not Babar Azam’s natural game. He can also play further down the batting order if he can’t score runs as an opener one day.

The cricketer turned commentator said, “Pakistani fast bowlers are good but should pay more attention to their fitness,” referring to fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Ramiz Raja, the former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), also offered his support to Babar earlier this week, stating that he was doing a “good job.”

Raja had added, “Under Babar’s captaincy, Pakistan’s performance in white-ball formats remained good, whereas more good work needs to be done for improvement in Test cricket.”