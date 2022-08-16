Babar Azam to be awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was named among the beneficiaries of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz — the country’s third-most noteworthy non military personnel honor — on the event of its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

The hitter, at 27, will turn into the most youthful Pakistani to be presented upon the honor while public ladies’ group captain Bismah Maroof will get the Tamgha-e-Pakistan.

Babar stands top of the International Cricket Council’s One-day International and T20 batting rankings and is put third in the Test graphs.

Hailing from Lahore, Babar brags an ODI normal 59.2 and arrived at the midpoint of in excess of 45 in Tests and T20s.

Bismah, a veteran of 118 ODIs and 117 T20s, then again, has roused an age of hopeful ladies cricketers proceeding to play cricket and lead Pakistan in the wake of becoming a mother.

The left-given hitter, likewise from Lahore, has amassed in excess of 5000 stumbles into the two configurations.

Upwards of 253 Pakistani residents are set to get regular citizen grants this year, the President’s office reported Sunday.