Babar Azam says idealises AB de Villiers

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team, said that AB de Villiers, the former captain of South Africa, is his favorite cricketer and that he used to try to play shots like him.

“Watching Stomach muscle de Villiers play on TV, I used to work on hitting shots like him,” he told previous English skipper Nasser Hussain in a select meeting on Tuesday in front of the Test series against England.

According to Babar Azam, his father was very important to him when he played cricket. He stated, “My father gave me a lot of support.”

Nasser Hussain interviews Babar Azam ahead of the start of Pakistan vs England Test series 🎙️#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/lo3AvT7UMZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 29, 2022

He stated, “My father used to take me to the cricket field when I was a kid.”He was very important in helping me learn the game. He kept an eye on how I did.”

Babar Azam stated that he was confident about making the Australian national team after playing under-19 cricket there.

The English team’s arrival in Pakistan was said to be welcomed by the captain.He stated that the historic Test series against England has excited him. He welcomed the English players to analyze the circumstances in Pakistan and partake in the cordiality the nation offers.

After 17 years, the English cricket team arrived in Pakistan to play in the Test series. The eleven players for the Pindi Test have been announced by the English cricket board.

On December 1, the three-match Test series will begin.

In the meantime, the team for the first Test was announced by the English cricket board.In the Pindi Test, Liam Livingstone will make his debut. After six years, Ben Duckett returned to the team.

Included in England’s Playing Eleven are: Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Foakes, Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, and James Anderson are the other members of this group.

Tour schedule:

First Test, Rawalpindi, December 1-5

Second Test, Karachi, December 9-13

Third Test, Multan, December 17-21