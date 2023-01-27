Babar Azam named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the year

Babar Azam, captain of Pakistan, won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for a second year in a row after scoring numerous match-winning runs for his team. Babar scored 679 runs in nine games in 2022, including three centuries, at an average of 84.87.

Babar maintained his position as the No. In 2022, he was the number one batter in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings, putting up even better numbers. Babar has held on to the title with tenacity ever since July 2021, and judging by recent performances, he has no intention of giving it up easily.

Some may be surprised that Babar played nine ODI matches in 2022, but the 28-year-old made the most of them by scoring three centuries, five half-centuries, and only one game in which he really struggled with the bat.

In addition to his individual achievements, Babar excelled as Pakistan’s captain, leading the team to a perfect record.

Given that Pakistan’s only loss in 50-over cricket in the previous year occurred in Lahore against Australia, Babar was an obvious choice to win the coveted ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Year award in 2022.

Pakistan needed to win this game more than anything after losing the first game of the series to an Australian team that was always tough. Babar showed up when Pakistan needed him the most, helping his team chase down a massive total of 349 with just six deliveries remaining and four wickets lost.