Babar Azam appointed Karachi Kings captain, replaces Imad Wasim

Pakistan cricket crew captain Babar Azam has been named as the commander of Pakistan Super League (PSL) establishment Karachi Kings, proprietor Salman Iqbal declared on Tuesday.

“Babar Azam the hero!! You have driven our nation and you will lead the greatest city in Pakistan! Welcome as the lord of Karachi Kings ARY cause u [sic]are a pioneer,” Iqbal tweeted.

He additionally shared a video of Azam saying that he would “attempt to give his 100%” as the new commander of Karachi Kings.

The player said he had been playing for the establishment for the beyond five years and “it resembles a family for me” presently, adding that Iqbal and the establishment had shown trust in him by selecting him as the new skipper and he would do as well as he possibly can in the new position of authority.

“I appreciate when I am given an obligation,” he said.

Azam has supplanted all-rounder Imad Wasim, who was designated as the establishment’s skipper in 2017 and lead the group to triumph without precedent for the 6th release of Pakistan’s head Twenty20 competition last year. Azam had thumped a directing 50 years to assist his with siding win their first title in quite a while at Karachi National Stadium, crushing seven limits in his 49-ball 63.

In the video shared by Iqbal, Azam said he would attempt to proceed with Wasim’s heritage.

“We have as of now won a title,” he said, communicating the expectation that the group would perform well in the following release of the PSL too.

He likewise recognized the establishment’s fans, saying that their help had been supporting the group’s certainty.

“We will keep on attempting to engage them and give them more [reasons]to celebrate.”

Azam will be driving the establishment in the competition’s seventh release, which, as indicated by a Dawn report, is probably going to be held in January and February one year from now.

The report said the Pakistan Cricket Board and every one of the six establishments of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) had collectively chosen to hold the following release of the association in January and February one year from now, with all installations anticipated home soil.

Refering to sources in establishments, it added that the competition was to begin from Karachi and end in Punjab.