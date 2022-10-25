Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has abnegated from his office, citing particular reasons.

Tarar has quit his office for particular reasons, sources said. In his abdication addressed to President Dr Arif Alvi on October 24, he said,”I’ve the great honour and honor to serve my country as the civil minister for law and justice under the suitable leadership of Mian Mohammed Shehbaz Shareef.”

عاصمہ جہانگیر کانفرنس میں شرکاء کے ایک مختصر گروہ کی طرف سے ریاستی اداروں کے خلاف نعرے بازی پر دکھ اور افسوس ہوا ہے۔ جذباتی نعرہ بازی کرنے والے حکومتی اقدامات اور اداروں کی کوششوں اور قربانیوں کو بھی بھول گئے۔ ہم سب ایک مضبوط پاکستان کے خواہاں ہیں — Azam Nazeer Tarar (@AzamNazeerTarar) October 24, 2022

“Still, due to particular reasons, I’m unfit to discharge my duties as the civil minister.”

Azam Nazeer Tarar steps down as law minister

Before extending his abdication, Nazeer Tarar had said in a tweet,”I’m unhappy that a small group of people raised taglines against state institutions at the Asma Jahangir conference.”

He said that the individualities engaged in emotional sloganeering had forgotten about the struggles and offerings of state institutions and government measures. Everyone then wants Pakistan to be robust and vigorous, he added.

After he expressed his sincere anguish, it came to light that the civil minister had proffered his abdication.

The News, citing a counsel close to Tarar, reported that the PML- N leader’s “heart wasn’t accepting” the government’s decision to support Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial’s elevation of inferior judges to the Supreme Court.

“Thus he’s relinquishing now,” the counsel added.