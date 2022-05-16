Australian cricket star Andrew Symonds killed in car crash

Previous Australia all-rounder and double cross World Cup victor Andrew Symonds has kicked the bucket following an auto collision in Queensland, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday.

Symonds was matured 46. He had played 238 matches, including 26 Tests, for Australia between 1998-2009. He was likewise an individual from Australia’s World Cup-winning groups in 2003 and 2007 and showed up in 198 one-day internationals notwithstanding 14 T20 Internationals.

Police said the mishap happened in Hervey Range, 50km from Townsville on Saturday night. The vehicle Symonds was driving left the street and rolled, as per a police articulation, which depicted it as a solitary vehicle episode.

Queensland Police said an examination concerning the accident has been opened.

“Crisis administrations endeavored to resuscitate the 46-year-old driver and sole tenant, notwithstanding, he passed on from his wounds,” the police articulation said.

CA director Lachlan Henderson said Australian cricket had lost “one more of its absolute best”.

“Andrew was a generational ability who was instrumental in Australia’s prosperity at World Cups and as a component of Queensland’s rich cricket history,” he said in an explanation.

“He was a religion figure to numerous who was cherished by his fans and companions,” he said. “For the benefit of Australian cricket our most profound feelings are with Andrew’s family, partners, and companions.”