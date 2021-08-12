Australian capital Canberra goes into snap lockdown

The Canberra goes into a snap one-week lockdown after recording its first case of Covid-19 in additional than a year.

It will inherit effect at 17:00 civil time on Thursday (07:00 GMT).

The lockdown was involved the entire of the Canberra Territory – home to around 400,000 people – because authorities don’t skills the infected person caught the virus.

Residents will only be ready to leave home for essential reasons.

Queues were reported at supermarkets because the lockdown approached.

Australia is struggling to urge on top of the highly infectious Delta strain, which has resulted in two of its largest cities – Sydney and Melbourne – going into strict lockdowns.

Large parts of latest South Wales are locked down, and in Victoria there are similar restrictions on Melbourne for a minimum of another week.

Extra military reinforcements might be called upon to make sure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales government said.

“We are ensuring that we don’t leave any stone unturned in reference to extra (military) resources,” state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a media conference.

Some 580 unarmed army personnel are already assisting police in enforcing quarantine orders in areas of Sydney.

Despite seven weeks of lockdown in Sydney, infections remain near their highest. a complete of 345 new locally acquired cases were recorded in New South Wales on Thursday, while two men in their 90s died.

Fewer than 1 / 4 of Australians are vaccinated. Despite avoiding the worst of the pandemic, frustration over restrictions has led to many large anti-lockdown protests.