SYDNEY: The us announced a replacement alliance on Wednesday with Australia and Britain to strengthen military capabilities within the face of a rising China, with Canberra to urge a nautilus fleet and American cruise missiles.

President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and his British counterpart Boris Johnson didn’t mention China in unveiling their alliance, dubbed AUKUS — but their intent was clear, and their announcement prompted fury in Beijing.

China condemned the deal as an “extremely irresponsible” threat to stability within the region.

The agreement also left Paris furious, as Australia scrapped a multi-billion-dollar 2016 deal to get conventional submarines from France.

“This initiative is about ensuring that every folk features a modern capability — the foremost modern capabilities we’d like — to manoeuvre and defend against rapidly evolving threats,” Biden said, speaking in Washington.

Morrison said the three nations all respected “freedom” and “the rule of law”, which the alliance would help ensure security within the region.

The Western allies often reference the rule of law and freedoms when railing against China’s military build-up within the South China Sea.

The first major initiative announced under the new alliance was the fleet of eight state-of-the-art nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

The submarines said Biden and therefore the other leaders, won’t be nuclear-armed, only powered with nuclear reactors. But they’re going to allow Australia’s military to travel, and strike targets, faraway from its coast.

“(They) are quieter, faster and have longer endurance, which can allow Australia to deploy its future submarines to Indo-Pacific locations for much longer periods of your time,” Ashley Townshend, of the US Studies Centre at the University of Sydney, said.

In addition to the submarine fleet, a senior Biden administration official said AUKUS would combine forces on “cyber, AI — particularly applied AI — quantum technologies and a few undersea capabilities as well”.

Morrison later announced Australia would also acquire long-range US Tomahawk cruise missiles.

A Biden administration official underlined repeatedly how “unique” the choice was, with Britain being the sole another country the US has ever helped to create a nuclear fleet.

“This technology is extremely sensitive,” the official said. “We view this as a one-off.”

Prime Minister Johnson on Thursday said Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines would “help safeguard peace and security” within the region.

With China build up its own navy and repeatedly testing decades folks military dominance across Asia, the creation of AUKUS, with its specialisation in submarines, is “meant to send a message of reassurance and a determination to take care of a robust deterrent stance”, the US official said.

Even if not carrying nuclear weapons, the new submarines would allow Australia to “play at a way higher level”, the official said.

“This may be a fundamental decision, fundamental. It binds Australia… and therefore the US and Great Britain for generations.”

China has in recent years hit Australia with trade sanctions and snubbed diplomatic talks as a part of what critics say maybe a campaign of coercion.

Morrison on Thursday offered an “open invitation” to Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks.

China, however, swiftly condemned the agreement, with foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian saying it “seriously undermines regional peace and stability and intensifies the arms race”.

He said the Western allies should “abandon their outdated conflict zero-sum thinking” or risk “shooting themselves within the foot”.

The new alliance also torpedoed Australia’s conventional submarine affect France, which had been personally backed by President Emmanuel Macron.

Morrison confirmed on Thursday morning Australia wouldn’t proceed with the deal.

Biden, in an effort to placate Paris, said France was a “key partner and ally” within the Asia-Pacific region.

France’s secretary of state was nonetheless enraged, branding the agreement “a stab within the back”.

“I’m very angry today, and bitter… this is often not something allies do to every other,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

The submarine contract with France was worth around Aus$50 billion ($36.5bn) at the time of signing.

More recently the general deal was estimated at Aus$90bn, taking under consideration currency fluctuations and price overruns.

Morrison will join Biden again on September 24, this point face to face, at a primary White House gathering of the “Quad” diplomatic group — Australia, India, Japan and therefore the US.

