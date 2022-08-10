Australia smash India to win hockey gold on final day of Commonwealths

BIRMINGHAM – Australia obliterated India 7-0 in the men s hockey last on Monday to keep up with their ideal record at the Commonwealth Games and end their gold award chase in style.

The six-time reigning champs made their rivals pay in boiling conditions on the last day of donning activity in Birmingham.

Australia have won each gold decoration in men s hockey since the game joined the Commonwealth Games program in 1998.

The prevailing Australians were 2-0 up after the primary quarter and two objectives from Jacob Anderson helped put them 5-0 up following 30 minutes.

Nathan Ephraums scored his second to make it 6-0 and Flynn Ogilvie finished the defeat from the get-go in the last quarter.

Australia s Blake Govers said the group had saved their best execution until last.

“That s what we highly esteem,” he said. “It s magnificent to do it without an over the top heart issue.

“We needed to play with certainty and play forward and take the game on all along, and that s what we did. That s the distinction between the two games (last and semi-last against England).”

Have country England beat South Africa 6-3 to take bronze.

Australia have topped the awards table with 67 golds – – 10 in front of England. Canada are third with 26 golds and India have 22.

The end function happens at Alexander Stadium later on Monday, finishing 11 days of wearing activity at the 22nd Commonwealth Games.

Somewhere else on Monday, Scotland s James Heatly and Grace Reid won the blended synchronized 3m springboard last, with England pair Noah Williams and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix taking gold in the 10m occasion.

India praised a brilliant twofold in badminton.

World number seven PV Sindhu won the ladies s singles, conquering Canada s Michelle Li while Lakshya Sen beat Malaysia s Ng Tze Yong to win the men s gold.

India s Sharath Kamal Achanta beat England s Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the men s singles table tennis gold-award match.

“The best two weeks of my 40 years of life,” said the champ, who won three golds and a silver in Birmingham. “It could t at any point improve.”

Birmingham 2022 CEO Ian Reid said the Games had been an immense lift for the city and the encompassing region.

He expressed more than 1.5 million tickets had been sold, with most scenes over 90% limit.

“One of the objectives at the beginning was to placed the city on the world guide and ingrain that gigantic pride across everybody that lives in the district and I think we ve accomplished that,” he told a preparation on Monday.

“I believe that can prompt a lot increasingly great things.”

Republic Games Federation CEO Katie Sadleir said there had been “colossal commitment” with the Games internationally.

She added that various nations had communicated an interest in organizing future Commonwealth Games, including African countries.

She said Birmingham, which previously had numerous offices set up, could be an outline for future Games.

“It is certainly not something we maintain that individuals should burn through immense measures of cash and capital venture on the off chance that it isn’t required and wanted by the drawn out plans for the country,” she said.

English Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Birmingham Games had been a “brilliant illustration of the influence of game” to reinforce ties between Commonwealth countries.

He added: “When the competitors fly home and the flags descend, it s individuals of the West Midlands who will receive the benefits from the enduring monetary inheritance these Games have gotten.”

The Games were upheld by 778 million pound ($943 million) of public financing, including 594 million pound from focal government.