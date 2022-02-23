Australia will spend just overA$ 804 million ($ 578 million) to buy drones and copters and set up mobile stations in Antarctica to strengthen Australia’s public interests, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

Morrison said the backing, to be used over the coming 10 times, would bolster Australia’s strategic and scientific capabilities as China looks to step up its presence in the frozen mainland.

“The plutocrat we’re investing. will enable us to explore areas of East Antarctica’s inland that no country has ever been suitable to reach ahead,”Morrison said in a statement.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said in the statement that the backing will insure Antarctica remained a place of wisdom and conservation, and” free from conflict and which is defended from exploitation”.

A Lowy Institute report last time said China wanted to profit economically and potentially militarily from Antarctica and was” decreasingly assertive”, primarily over fisheries.

Drones and other surveillance vehicles will establish an”Antarctic eye”with integrated detectors and cameras feeding real- time information, Morrison said. Four new copters with a range of 550 kilometres will be carried, which can be launched from Australia’s icebreaking boat, Nuyina.

The investment will also help support jobs back home with Australian businesses reaping the benefits of original procurement of inventories, said Morrison, running in opinion pates just months out from a civil election.