Australia Dump Afghan Cricket Series Over Taliban Crackdown

In light of Taliban efforts to further restrict women’s rights, Australia withdrew from an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Following a tour of India, the men’s team was scheduled to play three games against their Afghan counterparts in the ICC Super League in March.

However, Cricket Australia stated that it would no longer take place after consultations with stakeholders, including the Australian government.

Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. pic.twitter.com/cgQ2p21X2Q — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 12, 2023

In a statement, it said, “This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ opportunities for education, employment, and access to parks and gyms.”

“CA is committed to supporting the expansion of the game for women and men worldwide, including in Afghanistan.”

In addition, it thanked Canberra for its support and stated, “(We) will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country.”

For the series, Australia will lose 30 competition points that count toward World Cup qualification. However, they already qualify for the 50-over tournament in India in October automatically.

When the Taliban regained control of the Asian nation in the middle of 2021, they immediately restricted female sports participation.

In addition, they have prohibited teenage girls from attending secondary schools and women from attending universities, causing worldwide outrage.

Women were recently told that they could no longer work in the aid sector in Afghanistan.

In addition, females have been ordered to cover up outside the home, ideally with a burqa, and have been banned from traveling without a male relative.