Athapaththu century helps Sri Lanka register consolation win over Pakistan

KARACHI: A glimmering century by Sri Lankan chief Chamari Athapaththu guaranteed the guests didn’t get back with nothing as they enrolled their most memorable triumph in the last match of their Pakistan visit here at the Southend Club on Sunday.

The left-hander pillaged the Pakistan bowlers for 101 runs off 85 balls, a thump that included 13 fours and six as Sri Lanka posted 260-7 in the wake of winning the throw and choosing to bat first.

The hosts, who won the series 2-1 civility of their eight-wicket and 73-run win in the initial two matches, were packaged up for 167.

Pakistan possess the best position in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 cycle with four focuses from three games, Sri Lanka gathered two focuses from their success today.

Pursuing a difficult objective, Pakistan were fixed back after a decent beginning when they lost four wickets for seven runs in a space of nine overs in the wake of being 41-0. The hosts never recuperated from the breakdown. Sidra Amin, who had scored 76 and 123 in the initial two matches, was Pakistan’s most memorable loss in the wake of adding only 19 hurries to the aggregate. Her initial accomplice Muneeba Ali was run out for 16 and commander Bismah Maroof, strangely, was away for a duck before veteran all-rounder Nida Dar lost her wicket.

Omaima Sohail contended energetically for her 40 off 61 balls (four fours) yet her excusal in the 28th over additional expanded Pakistan misfortunes. Sidra Nawaz and Fatima Sana were likewise excused in the hunt of fast runs.

From the opposite end, it was Aliya Riaz who stood firm with a battling 50 years, 6th of her profession before she was excused while endeavoring to clear the limit. The right-hander hit four fours in her 56 off 82 balls.

Athapaththu covered off a splendid day in the field with a two-wicket commitment with the ball in her six overs. Oshadi Ranasinghe took two wickets while three players were run out.

Prior, Athapaththu, who had battled to discover real confidence on the visit at last showed her massive batting ability to set a strong stage for her side’s impressive aggregate.

The left-hander posted the 6th hundred years of her profession with Nida excusing her in the 31st over of the innings, Sri Lanka were 156 at that stage.

Athapaththu took the assault to the Pakistan bowlers after the early loss of her initial accomplice Hasini Perera (3) and Hansima Karunaratne (0). The Sri Lankan captain found a capable accomplice in Harshitha Madavi, the couple added 152 for the third-wicket. After Athapaththu’s takeoff, Madavi kept the scoreboard moving for Sri Lanka. She was ultimately excused in the 44th over for 75 off 128 balls (three fours). Madavi added 60 for the fourth-wicket with Kavisha Dilhari (28).