A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck northwest Turkiye in the early hours of Wednesday, injuring at least 35 people.

The shallow earthquake struck about 170 kilometers (105 long hauls) east of Istanbul, the country’s largest megacity, where it was explosively felt.

National authorities said the earthquake was at a magnitude of 5.9 — lower than the 6.1 given by the US Geological Survey — and its epicenter was in Duzce fiefdom’s Golyaka quarter, though it also shook other near metropolises.

“We were woken up with a big noise and earthquake,” Duzce resident Fatma Colak told AFP.

“We got out of our homes in fear and now we’re staying outdoors.”

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca twittered that 35 people were injured including 32 in Duzce, one in Istanbul, and the other two in the near businesses of Bolu and Zonguldak.

YENİ BİLGİLER: Düzce Gölyaka merkezli, birçok ilimizde hissedilen 5,9 büyüklüğündeki depremde; Düzce’de 1’i ağır 32, İstanbul’da 1, Bolu’da 1, Zonguldak’ta 1 kişi olmak üzere şu anki bilgilere göre yaralı sayısı 35’tir. Sağlık kurumlarımızdaki yaralıların tedavileri devam ediyor. — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) November 23, 2022

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who visited Golyaka, said one person was seriously hurt after jumping from a deck out of fear. He said 70 foreshocks had been recorded.

original images showed people covered in robes outside their homes during the early morning. Some were seen placing robes on the bottom outdoors and lighting fires for warmth.

Authorities said seminaries would be closed on Wednesday in Duzce and Sakarya businesses.

Soylu said that piecemeal from many ruined barns, there were no reports of heavy damage or structure defeats, but examinations were continuing.

National disaster agency AFAD said there were controlled knockouts in the Duzce region, prompting residers not to horrify.

Turkiye is one of the world’s most active earthquake zones.

Duzce was one of the regions hit by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999 — the worst to hit Turkiye in decades.

That earthquake killed further than 17,000 people, including about 1,000 in Istanbul. Experts have long advised a large earthquake could devastate Istanbul, which has allowed wide structures without safety preventives.

A magnitude-6.8 earthquake hit Elazig in January 2020, killing further than 40 people.

And in November that time, a magnitude-7.0 earthquake hit the Aegean Sea, killing 114 people and wounding further than 1,000.

Source: AFP