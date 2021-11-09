At Least, 26 children die in Niger school fire

NIAMEY: Twenty-six school children were killed when their study halls made out of straw and wood were inundated in a blast in southern Niger on Monday.

“At this moment, we have 26 dead and 13 harmed, four of them genuinely,” said the chairman of Maradi city, adding that the kids were matured somewhere in the range of five and six.

Niger, probably the most unfortunate country on the planet, has attempted to fix deficiencies of school structures by developing a huge number of straw and wood sheds to fill in as study halls, with youngsters here and there sitting on the ground.

Flames in the exceptionally combustible study halls are normal, yet once in a while bring about setbacks.

Be that as it may, 20 schoolchildren were singed to death in a school fire in an average area of Niamey in April.

Issoufou Arzika, secretary general of the Niger Teachers’ Union, said Monday’s fire had “destroyed” the school in Maradi.

Arzika said his association had made authorities aware of the risk of the straw and wood study halls after the Niamey fire.

“It is smarter to hold classes under trees than in straw hovels, which have become combustible graves for understudies,” he said.

President Mohamed Bazoum as of late vowed to supplant the wooden constructions.