At least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in India Kashmir

Something like 12 travelers passed on and in excess of twelve was harmed in a charge at a Hindu place of worship in Kashmir on Saturday morning, police said.

“Twelve travelers passed on and 14 were harmed in a charge in the early morning today at Mata Vaishno Devi altar,” said senior cop, Mukesh Singh.

All of the harmed have been hospitalized, he said.

The charge broke out when an enormous horde of lovers, who had come to stamp the start of the New Year, entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan place of worship, another authority said.

“Amazingly disheartened by the deficiency of lives because of a charge at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a sympathy message.

The authority said that a general request has been arranged.