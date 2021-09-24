Asensio packs full go-around as Real hit Mallorca for six

MADRID: At this point, Real Madrid didn’t get to rely solely on Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior to stay winning in La Liga.

Benzema scored twice to succeed in 200 league goals but Real also got a hat-trick from Marco Asensio on their thanks to a cushty 6-1 convert Mallorca reception on Wednesday, a result that extended the team’s streak to 5 matches altogether competitions.

It was Real’s fourth straight league win, taking Carlo Ancelotti’s team back to the highest of the standings with 16 points from six matches, two points before defending champions Atletico Madrid. Benzema and Vinicius had been key for Real thus far at the beginning of the season, having scored 11 of the team’s 15 goals within the league.

Benzema took his league-leading tally to eight goals by finding internet three minutes into the match and again within the 78th. Asensio scored his goals within the 24th, 29th, and 55th minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

“I knew I had to require advantage of my opportunity to be within the starting lineup, said Asensio, who didn’t celebrate his goals out of reference to his former club. “I’m happy that I used to be ready to help the team stay during this excellent dynamic. We are all very motivated, you’ll notice it.”

South Korean Lee Kang-in put Mallorca on the board within the 25th with the assistance of Takefusa Kubo, who is playing on a loan from Real.

Francisco ‘Isco’ Alarcon sealed the scoring after an assist by Vinicius within the 84th.

Benzema, who found out two of Asensio’s goals, had a goal disallowed by video review for a foul within the 49th. it had been only the second loss for mid-table Mallorca.

Sevilla had earlier scored three goals within the first 22 minutes against Valencia to win 3-1 and go third.

Alejandro Gomez put Sevilla ahead within the third minute at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan before Gonzalo Montiel and Rafa Mir made it three within the primary half an hour.

Valencia gave themselves hope when Hugo Duro pulled one back within the 31st minute but Sevilla held their nerve within the playing period to record their third win of the season.

Julen Lopetegui’s side is still unbeaten but Valencia’s strong start under new coach Jose Bordalas has been dented within a previous couple of days.

This latest loss comes after they conceded two late goals to lose to Real on Sunday, with Bordalas’ team dropping to fourth.

Unbeaten Villarreal ended their winless start to the season with a 4-1 home victory over Elche.

Yeremi Pino scored for the hosts within the fifth minute before Johan Mojica equalized for Elche within the 19th. Manu Trigueros put Villarreal ahead within the 39th, Danjuma added to the lead within the 60th and Alberto Moreno sealed the victory deep into stoppage time.

Promoted Espanyol defeated last-placed Alaves 1-0 for his or her first win of the season, with Raul de Toms converting a 54th-minute penalty kick after having two goals earlier disallowed. Alaves are one among the 2 teams yet to earn points this season, alongside Getafe.