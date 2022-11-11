WASHINGTON: Control of the US Congress hung in the balance on Thursday as ballot- counting dragged on and attention shifted to the coming big election — the 2024 presidential crusade — and whether Americans could be faced with a Joe Biden-Donald Trump pre-match.

With 209 seats so far, Republicans appear poised to secure a slim maturity in the 435- seat House of Representatives, but control of the Senate may come down to an early December runoff in the southern state of Georgia.

Biden, who turns 80 this month, on Wednesday celebrated what he said was the success of his Democratic Party in protecting off a prognosticated Democratic landslide in a stormy profitable climate. “While the press and the pundits were prognosticating a giant red surge, it didn’t be,” he said.

Biden, formerly America’s oldest chairman, claimed that he plans to run for a alternate term in November 2024 despite calls by some members of the party for him to step away and hand the arm over to a new generation of leaders.

He promised a final decision “beforehand coming time.” A trouncing would have surely raised questions about whether Biden should run again in 2024. But rather he did better than his two Popular forerunners, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who both took a forging in their first researches.

The 76- time-old Trump has promised a “veritably big advertisement” in Florida on Tuesday that was anticipated to be the launch of his sanctioned crusade for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump’s early entry into the race would appear designed to forfend off possible felonious charges over taking top secret documents from the White House, his sweats to capsize the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by his sympathizers.

It may also be intended to undercut his principal implicit rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who surfaced as one of the biggest winners from Tuesday’s researches.

“(Trump’s) intention is to consolidate his support early and crowd out other implicit campaigners,” said Jon Rogowski, a professor of political wisdom at the University of Chicago.

‘ RonDe-Sanctimonious ’

The 44- time-old DeSantis, a Harvard-and Yale- educated counsel, indented up a nearly 20- point palm over his Popular opponent in the Florida governor’s race and took credit for a host of Democratic palms in other races in the “Sunshine State.” “We not only won election, we’ve rewritten the political chart,” DeSantis said. “We ’ve got so much further to do and I’ve only begun to fight.” While DeSantis has surfaced as Trump’s main rival for the nomination, the former chairman continues to dominate in the pates when Republicans are asked who they want to represent the party in the 2024 White House race.

Trump easily has the Florida governor, a one- time supporter, in his sights, pertaining to him by a depreciatory surname — RonDe-Sanctimonious — and belittling his election palm.

“Should n’t it be said that in 2020, I got1.1 Million further votes in Florida than Ron D got this time,5.7 Million to4.6 Million?” Trump said on his verity Social platform. “Just asking?” Biden was asked by journalists on Wednesday about a Trump- DeSantis showdown. “It ’ll be delightful watching them take on each other,” he said.

In the Senate, Democrat John Fetterman defeated Trump- championed seeker Mehmet Oz, seizing the Pennsylvania seat after the most precious Senate race in US history.

The final makeup of the Senate now hangs on three seats Arizona and Nevada, where the counting of votes could take several further days, and Georgia, where there will be a December 6 runoff between Popular contestant Raphael Warnock and former American football star Herschel Walker.

Source: AFP