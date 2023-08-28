Arshad Nadeem wins the first-ever silver medal for Pakistan at the World Athletics Championship.

Neeraj Chopra wins gold with best throw of 88.17 metres in Budapest

Arshad Nadeem achieves milestone with super throw of 87.82 metres.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch bags bronze with 86.67 metre throw.

With his best throw of 87.82 meters on Sunday at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem became the first Pakistani to ever win a medal for his nation.

Neeraj Chopra of India was successful in winning the gold medal with a best throw of 88.17 meters.

Having a poor start to the game with a throw that only went 74.80 meters, Nadeem made a stunning comeback with a throw that went 82.81 meters on his second attempt.

The biggest achievement came with the third throw of the Pakistani thrower, which was his best throw of the season at 87.82 meters.

The Olympian from Mian-Channu’s fifth attempt, however, fell short of the 80-meter mark, but in his sixth and final attempt, he was still able to throw an 81.86-meter.

The athlete’s medal was confirmed when Germany’s Julian Weber failed to surpass his mark of 86.79 as his final throw fell short of 80m.

A foul by Jakub Vadlejch in his final attempt confirmed that Nadeem will be in the final two.

In his fourth attempt, the 26-year-old could only reach 87.12m, much less than he was expecting.

Nadeem’s best throw of 86.79 meters earlier on Saturday helped him reach the World Athletics Championship final.

The Olympic standard was 85.50 meters, which Nadeem successfully surpassed.

The most recent victory comes after Nadeem gained notoriety for placing fifth in the Tokyo Olympics, a performance that had a profound impact on both his personality and his entire life.

Nadeem also placed fifth in the US World Championship the previous year.

Soon after, he set a new record for the quadrennial event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with a throw of 90.18 meters, which is also his best throw.

The star athlete underwent elbow and left knee surgery in London after that, took some time to recover, and then made a comeback to competition in May at the 34th National Games in Quetta.

In this event, he received a heavy blow when he his right knee got injured, later forcing him to skip the Asian Championship held in Bangkok.