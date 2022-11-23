Around 300 militants active in Indian Kashmir, Indian military official says

An estimated 300 militants are operating in Indian Kashmir, an Indian service commander in the disputed region said on Tuesday, as New Delhi seeks to stabilise the restive Himalayan home that it reorganised three times agone.

Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and arch rival Pakistan, although both nuclear-fortified neighbours only control corridor of the region.

“As per our data, 82 Pakistani and 53 original terrorists are active,” Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who heads the northern command of the Indian army, told journalists, adding that the individualities of another 170 mutineers were unknown.

New Delhi has long indicted Pakistan of backing fortified zealots, along with separatist groups in India’s portion of the region.

Islamabad denies the Indian blameworthiness, saying it provides only politic and moral support to the separatist movement.

“All similar allegations by Indian military officers are fully absurd, unsupported, frivolous, and unwarranted,” a Pakistan security functionary said, asking not to be named.

An Indian security functionary, who declined to be named since he’s not authorised to speak to media, said this is the loftiest number of zealots operating in Indian Kashmir in a decade.

In August 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government resolve the state of Jammu and Kashmir(J&K), also the country’s only Muslim maturity region, into two federally administered homes.

The reorganisation was legislated with a dispatches knockout and a harsh security clamp-down, with the government submerging the heavily- militarised region with fresh colors.

numerous of those restrictions have been eased and the Kashmir vale known for snow-outgunned mountains and lush lookouts entered further than 16 million excursionists this time, the most since British social rule ended in 1947.

Dwivedi said that the security situation in Indian Kashmir had bettered since the reorganisation but munitions and security were still coming through from across the border.

“Small munitions are being used to target non-J & K residers who come then to earn their living,” he said, pertaining to attacks on migratory workers.

Source: Reuters