Army huddle takes note of recent ‘propaganda campaign’, attempt to divide ‘institution and society’

A meeting of Pakistan Army officers on Tuesday took note of the recent review directed at the institution on social media and expressed complete confidence in the leadership’s” well- considered station to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law”.

According to a statement issued from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 79th Conformation Commanders’Conference was held at the General Headquarters that was attended by the army’s fraternity commanders, top staff officers and all conformation commanders and presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“The forum took note of the recent propaganda crusade by some diggings to malign (the) Pakistan Army and produce division between the institution and society.

” Public security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any concession,”the ISPR statement said.

It added that the forum expressed” complete confidence in the leadership’s well- considered station to uphold the Constitution and rule of law at all costs”.

The service has come under review this week, especially in the wake of former high minister Imran Khan’s ouster through a successful vote of no- confidence. Trends against the fortified forces and its leadership have seen violent exertion on social media platforms similar as Twitter.

Taglines critical of the army were also chanted during country-wide demurrers offered on Sunday in support of Khan.

Piecemeal from taking notice of the social media developments, the army huddle was briefed on professional matters, public security challenges and measures being accepted to fight traditional and non-traditional pitfalls.

“COAS expressed satisfaction over functional preparedness of conformations and response medium to deal with arising challenges. Forum paid rich homage to the supreme offerings of officers and men to insure (the) security of borders and safety of millions,”the ISPR said.

It said the army was apprehensive of its liabilities and would continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external pitfalls under all circumstances.