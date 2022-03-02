Army chief encourages youth to join law enforcement

QUETTA: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the youth of Balochistan are very talented and they must capitalise on the opportunities being created for their education and skill development.

He stated this during his visit on Tuesday to Turbat where he was given a detailed briefing on the security situation in Balochistan and border management measures.

The COAS appreciated morale and operational preparedness of the troops and expressed satisfaction over successful operations against terrorists.

Later, the army chief visited University of Turbat and had a detailed interactive session with a large number of representatives from all segments of society from Kech district, including local leaders, notables, tribal elders, students, lawyers and women.

Gen Bajwa encouraged the youth to join local law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and contribute towards security and stability of the area. “Peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority and Pakistan Army will do all to provide a peaceful environment for population-centric socio-economic projects in Balochistan,” the COAS reiterated.

Earlier, on arrival in Turbat, the army chief was received by Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, commander of Quetta Corps.

