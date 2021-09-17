Armed force Chief calls for ‘worldwide efforts to turn away evacuee emergency in Afghanistan’

ISLAMABAD – United Nations diplomat for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and collaboration in humanitarian assistance were discussed,” says a handout issued by the Inter-Services PR (ISPR) Directorate following the meeting.

“COAS reiterated the necessity for convergence of worldwide efforts to avert humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan,” the ISPR said. COAS also appreciated the role of UNHCR in promoting UN core values and their response during crises. The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s effort for hosting four million Afghan refugees for over four decades. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including the provision of humanitarian aid and assistance and pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at the least level.