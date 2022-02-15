Armed force boss holds interesting same-day chats with President Alvi, PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa on Monday met President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran.

Albeit the military head’s gathering with the top state leader occurred uninvolved of the zenith panel on Afghanistan’s meeting, it is intriguing for a military boss to meet the two tops of the state and the public authority around the same time.

The quickness of an assertion on Khan-Bajwa meeting gave by the PM Office added to the interest of political spectators regarding what might have been potentially talked about between them.

Imran calls for optimizing help projects reported for Afghans

All that the PMO needed to say about the gathering was “Head of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa approached Prime Minister Imran Khan today. Proficient issues relating to Pakistan Army were talked about during the gathering”.

Press articulations on the gatherings between the head of the state and armed force boss have been normally master forma since their public conflict over the arrangement of Inter-Services Intelligence chief general. There have been only two freely uncovered gatherings between the two since Oct 26, the day Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was told as the new chief general, however they have been together at discussions gone to by different functionaries too.

The administration’s assertion gave somewhat more understanding into the gathering between President Alvi and Gen Bajwa, proposing that they had a zeroed in conversation on the new psychological warfare occurrences in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gen Bajwa “advised the President about the expert readiness and measures being taken by the security powers against the fear monger components,” the administration expressed, adding that the military boss repeated the determination “to dispense with assailants and scoundrels from the country”.

President Alvi, in the interim, honored the security powers faculty martyred in the new activities against aggressors in Balochistan and recently consolidated areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peak advisory group on Afghanistan

PM Khan, while leading the peak advisory group meeting, communicated the expectation that Afghan understudies considering in Pakistani colleges would help being developed of Afghanistan, other than reinforcing individuals to-individuals contacts between the adjoining nations. He likewise requested the continuation of grants and arrangement of all essential assets for the reason.

Concerning exchange, the chief said the public authority agreed main concern to business-to-business connections and correspondence projects and would give full assistance.

He called for optimizing the guide tasks and responsibilities reported for Afghan individuals and said the emergency clinics worked in Afghanistan by Pakistan government would be upheld as well as extending street and rail availability.

